Police are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old male at Anse Ger, Desruisseaux.

The deceased has been identified as Nicholas Jn Baptiste.

According to sources, the sound of gunshots rang out in the community around 9 am Monday, December 23, 2019, after which Jn Baptiste’s lifeless body laid on the pavement near a popular hangout spot in the community.

This is homicide number 43 for 2019.

No further details at this time.