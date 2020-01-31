DASH 2020 expected to be massive and colorful

The 2020 edition of the DASH Colour Run is expected to be the biggest ever, DASH officials announced at the launch of this year’s event.

The event, which is in its sixth year, has grown tremendously over the years, director Akim Larcher told Loop News.

“It started with about 500 participants, we had about 2000 last year and we anticipate that same number or more with the growth.”

DASH Colour Run Director, Akim Larcher

The DASH walk brings the curtains down on the annual independence activities, with participants walking from the Choc Roundabout to Rodney Bay Village.

However, according to Larcher, the route has changed this year and is a bit longer.

“The new route is from the Sab Playing Field at Vigie, up the John Compton Highway, Marisule and ending behind Galaxy Gas Station, Bois D’ Orange where the fun continues the powder and music.”

The event which focuses on fun, health and wellness according to Larcher has seen more youth participation and engagement over the years.

The DASH Color Run is strongly endorsed by the Saint Lucia National Youth Council.

“This is youth engagement in its natural form. Young people doing things they love, having fun and being part of something positive. So the Saint Lucia National Youth Council is all about this,”

Eddison Layne, PRO of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council said.

Eddison Layne, PRO of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council

Part of the proceeds from the event is usually donated to a charitable organization.

The lucky recipient this year will be Junior Achievement St Lucia.

“Junior Achievement is committed to building and development of young people with the spirit of entrepreneurship. So we have practical programs which we run in the schools, we run in the communities that will enable our young people to think of businesses as a viable option for school leaving as opposed to just going and work for somebody. It equips them with the skills, they run a business and they are responsible for all the aspects of the business which gives them the necessary skills necessary in the development of business,” Junior Achievement’s Chairman, Kirt Hosam disclosed.

Junior Achievement’s Chairman, Kirt Hosam

Organizers of the event will be having a pop-up sale every Saturday leading up to March 1, 2020 date for the run at its new DASH Flagship Store upstairs the JQ Mall, Rodney Bay