ECCO sues promoter for copyright infringement

The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) has initiated legal proceedings against a party promoter, who they have accused of using the work of its members without license.

On December 18, ECCO filed an application for an injunction against Mr Raphael, who they say failed to obtain a copyright license for his most recent event, Cooler Fete, which was held on December 21, at the Conaree Football Park in St Kitts.

The sold-out event, featured a number of popular soca artistes, among them St Lucias Motto and Teddyson, and from Trinidad & Tobago Blaxx, Patrice Roberts, Kerwin Du Bois and Erphaan Alves.

In keeping with its mandate to protect the rights of its members, ECCO said it plans to pursue full legal action against Mr Rodney and anyone else guilty of copyright infringement.

In a statement, the Organisation said they value relationships with all music industry stakeholders and deeply appreciate individuals or entities who promote the advancement of intellectual property.

The release further stated “The basis for the relationship will always be a high regard for the intellectual property of our creatives and the acceptance that this comes at a financial cost for all commercial music users. As a worthwhile objective, ECCO looks forward to increasing the level of cooperation and partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis’ industrious music users and its talented music creators.”

Mr Rodney could not be reached for comment.

The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) is a performing rights society representing 764 members throughout the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States. Its membership includes writers, composers and publishers of music, whose works are often performed without licence and without compensation.

Though incorporated in Saint Lucia as a non-profit company, it is registered as an external company under the Companies Act of Saint Kitts and Nevis in compliance with local law.

In 2017 they won a landmark case against Mega Plex Entertainment Corporationin St Lucia. The court found that the cinema company infringed on the rights of ECCO's members, by not applying for the requisite licenses to use/perform musical works in their repertoire.