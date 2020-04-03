Massy donates $100,000 towards purchase of ventilators for St Lucia

Massy Stores (SLU) Ltd is playing its part in the fight against COVID-19.

The supermarket conglomerate on April 2, 2020, donated one hundred thousand dollars to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for the purchase of five ventilators for Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response.

“Massy Stores has and continues to respond to this crisis in a very real way through the commitment of our team members, suppliers, customers and stakeholders,” Managing Director of Massy Stores SLU, Martin Dorville explained.

“We understand the very important role the private sector can play in this fight, which is slowly becoming a humanitarian effort,” he added.

The supermarket chain has collaborated with the OECS Commission, allowing them to leverage resources in bringing much-needed support to the region at this critical time.

According to Mr Dorville, “It is important that the OECS as a region remains cohesive and focused in spite of the pressures and remain optimistic about the future. In all of this, Massy Stores SLU remains steadfast to being a force for good in our communities and throughout the region.”

Saint Lucia currently has 13 ventilators and is expected to receive more than a dozen in the coming days.

The ventilators are used to manage and treat patients with severe lung infections.

These machines are not only complicated to build and procure, but they are also quite complicated to run and maintain.

They require highly trained professionals, typically intensive care physicians, anesthesiologists, intensive care nurses, and respiratory therapists.