New Fenty Beauty highlight! Rihanna's brand up for 2020 Streamy Award

Rihanna keeps racking up nominations and awards.



This time around the Bajan mogul and singing powerhouse has been nominated in two categories for the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards. These awards go to nominees who range from up-and-coming stars with millions of followers to global icons.



Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is currently up for Brand of The Year as well as a Brand Engagement Award for Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial with Fenty Beauty.



The event will stream exclusively on YouTube on December 13, 2020, at YouTube.com/Streamys.



Other noteworthy nominations include Travis Scott’s Fortnite Music Event Astronomical, D-Nice’s Club Quarantine, John Krasinski’s Some Good News, the incredible Verzuz battles, Kevin James’ comedy channel as well as Miley Cyrus’ live series Bright Minded.

Naomi Campbell, Will Smith, Jack Black, Cardi B, Jason Derulo, and Justin Bieber also earned nominations.

For a full list of nominees click here.