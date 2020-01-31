Post-Brexit, UK and St Lucia to maintain preferential trade agreement

The United Kingdom’s Brexit bill has completed its passage through the House of Commons and the House of Lords and has received royal assent. On January 31, 2020, at 23:00 hours, the UK will formally leave the EU with a withdrawal deal and it will then go into a transition period that is scheduled to end on December 31, 2020.

During this period the UK will effectively remain in the EU's customs union and single market. Specifically, the UK will continue to be a Party to the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) until December 31, 2020.

Saint Lucia, together with the rest of the CARIFORUM States and the United Kingdom have been involved in a technical dialogue since March 2017. The aim of this dialogue was to produce an Agreement that would govern trade between the CARIFORUM States and the United Kingdom after its exit from the European Union and replicate the effects of the CARIFORUM-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

This Agreement would ensure continuity in the preferential trading relationship and avoid disruption in preferential trade between the CARIFORUM States and the United Kingdom, when the United Kingdom formally leaves the European Union.

The CARIFORUM-UK Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) was signed on 22nd March 2019 at Rodney Bay by Saint Lucia and CARIFORUM States on the heels of the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of CARIFORUM, and ratified by Saint Lucia on the 30th of October, 2019.

The UK market is an important one for CARIFORUM, as it currently absorbs approximately 25 percent of the Region’s total exports to Europe. Bananas, rum, sugar, rice, agro-processed goods and methanol are among the major exports to the UK. With regard to services and investment, the UK has provided significant guarantees of access to its market. The CARIFORUM is committed to working closely with the UK to ensure that our service providers can take further advantage of this market.

The CARIFORUM-UK EPA is designed to ensure that these exports will continue to receive preferential treatment in the British market, post-Brexit. It also replicates commitments on development co-operation to support implementation and use of the Agreement.

During the transition period, Saint Lucia, together with the rest of the signatory CARIFORUM States will continue to undertake the required work that will address issues relating to institutional, administrative and business practices which may have implications for CARIFORUM-UK trade once the CARIFORUM-UK EPA is in operation from January 2021. Clarity on these issues may contribute to a smooth transition from the CARIFORUM-EU EPA to the CARIFORUM-UK EPA in respect of CARIFORUM-UK trade.

This Agreement is a fair compromise between the CARIFORUM and the UK. It is testament to the commitment and willingness of both sides to do what is best for the CARIFORUM and UK economic operators.

The Government of Saint Lucia is optimistic that this CARIFORUM-UK EPA will provide the certainty its economic operators and businesses so deserve and that will strengthen the longstanding relationship between the CARIFORUM Region and the United Kingdom.

For further information, please contact Ms. Lisa Louis Philip, Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Coordinator at 468-4573/285-7978.