St Lucia breaks ground on 'Soley Kouche' restaurant in Choiseul

Come next year, the community of Choiseul will have a restaurant with a difference.

At a groundbreaking ceremony held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Delcer, Choiseul, where the restaurant, Soley Kouche, will be constructed, Minister of Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development, and Consumer, applauded the investors for taking such an initiative.

“You have invested at an opportune time. I am looking forward for this facility to become the envy of the Caribbean. I can imagine the number of awards this facility is going to receive,” he said, adding that they could not have chosen a better location.

He said the project will not only benefit the staff of the restaurant but also bring indirect benefits to the community.

Proposed drawing of Soley Kouche

Felix, who is also the parliamentary representative of Choiseul said he looks forward to the restaurant to become a corporate partner with schools in the community, adding that he knows the investors have Choiseul at heart.

According to the minister, people are gravitating to Choiseul not only because of its beauty but also because of its residents, who he said are hard working.

Felix said the investors of the project has the full support of the government which is looking forward to working with them.

Paul Hugo, director of Soley Koche Restaurant, in his address, showered the community with praises for producing hard-working people. He said he is impressed by the skills of the workers employed on the project.

Trenching and excavation works for Soley Kouche ongoing

“I would like to applaud the local workers. We found all the skills and talent that we needed right here in Choiseul. Without them we will not be here today,” he said.

Hugo, who is also the director of Tet Rouge Resort, a small hotel which the company also owns in Choiseul, said, “If we do like Tet Rouge Resort, we will not have to import a stick,”, adding that the community will have a lot to benefit from the project as they will be purchasing lots of local produce.