Third week of October suggested for St Lucia Carnival; no decision yet

During the meeting between government officials and Carnival stakeholders on March 17, 2020, "The suggestion was made by Carnival stakeholders to postpone carnival from July to the third week in October," a senior government official told Loop News.

"This would give the health authorities time to properly assess whether the island needs to come out of coronavirus mode and would also give the world a chance to see what is happening in the global effort to contain the virus," the official said.

Loop News previously reported that October was being considered but the week being looked at was revealed today.

After the Tuesday meeting, it was said that a final decision would be made in 48 hours.

Saint Lucia Carnival has a strong local and international component based on the number of visitors who came in for it last year. The final decision to take the suggestion has not been confirmed.

Regionally there have been many events postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic including:

Jamaica Carnival: postponed to Oct 25

St Maarten Carnival: postponed

Bahamas Carnival: postponed

Afro Nation (Puerto Rico): cancelled

St Patrick’s Day (Montserrat): cancelled

St Thomas Carnival (USVI): postponed

Grenada Athletic Invitational: cancelled

St Lucia Jazz Festival: cancelled

Tobago Jazz: cancelled

Point Fortin Borough Day, Trinidad: postponed

Jazz Artists on the Greens, Trinidad: postponed

BRT Weekend, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos: postponed

Barbados Reggae Festival: postponed

Vujaday Music Festival: postponed