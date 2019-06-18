Watch: Grenada launches Next Stop Grenada for Summer months

June, July, and August are usually challenging months for Caribbean tourism as the winter season has ended and tourists in temperate countries don't need to leave home for warmer climes.

With one of the most anticipated Carnivals on the Summer calendar and a host of other events, Grenada is pulling out all stops to ensure they are top of everyone's travel plans for the next two months.

Loop spoke to Patricia Maher, Ceo of the Grenadian Tourism Authority (GTA) and Brenda Hood, Chairman of the GTA at this year's Caribbean Week in New York about the lure of Grenada at this time of year.

To prove there is more to life in the Caribbean than beaches, Grenada has introduced a number of festivals to keep tourists entertained. June saw the inaugural Grenada Music Festival, Chocolate Festival and the Petite Martinique Whitsuntide Regatta, while July into August will bring the highly anticipated Spicemas and the Carriacou Regatta.

For the campaign, JetBlue has announced an increase in service throughout the summer from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

From June 11 – July 31, flights will operate daily and beginning August 1 – September 3, the airline will operate two flights per day direct to Grenada.

There will also be additional flights by American Airlines direct from Miami and a new route from Charlotte, North Carolina for the upcoming Winter Season.