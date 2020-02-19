Way forward on cannabis in St Lucia approaching - Minister Felix

Talks of decriminalizing marijuana have been a buzz among many Caribbean countries over the past year.

While countries such as Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua have taken the leap, St Lucia is still on the fence as to what implications this move can have on the nation.

St Lucia recently established a Cannabis Commission whose main purpose is to review laws surrounding cannabis to ensure that a balanced and holistic approach is taken in the decriminalization process.

Loop News caught up with Minister for Commerce and Investment Bradley Felix who provided an update saying, “I am expecting very shortly to receive the report from the commission which will indicate the way forward in terms of St Lucia's own position but from all indicators that most of the agencies involved have pretty much given their satisfaction with the work that has been done."

"Many of them have indicated that we do go forward with decriminalization, some have indicated full legalization. I cannot speak to the government position at this time because we have not discussed with a policy in front of us as yet, we are just waiting for the report. As soon as it gets to us we will let the St Lucian public know.”

The report from the Cannabis Commission is expected to be received soon.