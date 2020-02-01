West Indies reach fifth place playoff at Under-19 Cricket World Cup

West Indies progressed to the fifth-place play-off at the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup by beating hosts South Africa in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

The victory came three days after their disappointment of losing the Super League quarter-final fixture against New Zealand.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, South Africa were bowled out for 143 off 38.2 overs, with three West Indies bowlers earning two wickets apiece.

Joshua James finished with two for 27 from seven overs, Ashmead Nedd had two for 18 from 10 over and Matthew Patrick picked up two for 12 from 6.2 overs.

Levert Manje produced the strongest resistance to the West Indies bowling attack by scoring 43 from 63 balls, but he was one of only two players to score over 20 runs. Khanya Cotani chipped in with 27 from 49 balls.

West Indies made a stuttering start to their run chase, as they were reduced to 11 for two. However, the Caribbean side chased down the victory target of 144 with 50 balls to spare and four wickets in hand. They replied with 147 for six.

Top-order batters, Leonardo Julien (0) and Kevlon Anderson (1) were dismissed during a fiery opening spell by Merrick Brett (two for 33) and Achille Cloete (one for 40) before captain Kimani Melius (29 from 30) and Kirk McKenzie (19 from 38) battled hard to repel the South Africans’ attempts to make serious inroads.

The spin duo of Bryce Parsons (two for 23) and Pheko Moletsane (one for six) finally broke the third-wicket stand but South Africa's momentum was soon foiled by an important 47-run partnership between Antonio Morris (26) and Matthew Patrick (25) as they edged closer to victory.

Nyeem Young (10) and Joshua James (15 not out) then chipped in with vital runs to help get West Indies over the line.

West Indies will face either Australia or Afghanistan in the fifth-place play-off, with their Super League semi-final taking place on Sunday,